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Akinbola Rotham, the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s governorship candidate in Ogun State, southwestern Nigeria, says he has withdrawn his lawsuit challenging Senator Solomon Adeola’s eligibility for the 2027 election while remaining in the race himself.

Rotham announced the decision at a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday, October 2, according to Business Times Nigeria’s report.

He identified the case as Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/135/2026 at the Federal High Court in Abeokuta. Adeola is widely known as Yayi.

Okay News reports that Rotham’s announcement concerned his legal challenge, rather than his governorship candidacy.

He said the decision reflected Ogun West’s ambition to produce a governor and argued that the district’s interests should take precedence over individual ambitions.

His account of the withdrawal has not been independently checked against a court filing or order.