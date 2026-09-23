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Rudeboy Celebrates Wife Ifeoma at 26, Snubs Nephew Cameron’s 18th Birthday

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
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Rudeboy Celebrates Wife Ifeoma at 26, Snubs Nephew Cameron’s 18th Birthday
Ivy Ifeoma Idoko

LAGOS, Nigeria – Afrobeats recording artist Paul Okoye, widely known as Rudeboy of the music duo P-Square, celebrated his wife, Ivy Ifeoma Iboko, on her 26th birthday on Wednesday, drawing public attention across digital platforms as the social media tribute coincided with the 18th birthday of his nephew, Cameron Nonso Okoye, celebrities correspondents monitored in Lagos on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The convergence of both family milestones highlighted the ongoing personal cold war between the twin brothers, whose fractured professional and personal relationship has frequently played out under intense public scrutiny.

Okay News reports that taking to his verified Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, Paul shared an affectionate tribute to his wife, celebrating her youth and motherhood with warm romantic praise.

“Happy sweetest 26th birthday my one and only Ifeoma,” Paul wrote in the celebratory caption accompanied by heart emojis. “Wishing you the best in life. Love you always. #mamaimani #Asarudy.”

The post arrived hours after his twin brother, Peter Okoye (Mr P), published an emotional, widely circulated open letter marking the coming-of-age of his firstborn son, Cameron, who clocked 18 years on the same day.

Pop culture commentators and fans immediately noted that while Paul took to social platforms to lavish compliments on his spouse, he completely avoided making any public acknowledgement, celebratory mention, or goodwill greeting for his nephew on his transition into legal adulthood.

The apparent snub sparked widespread debate across Nigerian entertainment forums, with observers interpreting the digital silence as a sign that the fraternal discord within the Okoye household remains unresolved despite past reconciliations.

The musical duo, who dominated continental pop charts for two decades with classic hits, experienced repeated public fallout over royalty disputes, management friction, and interpersonal family disagreements, culminating in separate musical careers and public altercations.

While some social media users defended the singer by suggesting that private fraternal well-wishes might have been conveyed off social networks, others viewed the omission as a continuation of the public chill between the households of the musical brothers.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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