Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

British Formula 1 driver George Russell is expected to start Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix from the back of the grid after an engine failure forced Mercedes to bring forward a power-unit change, Okay News reports.

Team principal Toto Wolff outlined the setback in a preview published on October 6. He said Russell faced a penalty following the failure in Malaysia, leaving the team focused on helping him recover positions in Singapore.

“Singapore will be an important test of our understanding and our resilience as a team,” Wolff said.

Mercedes also plans to compare its latest upgrade package with an earlier specification during the weekend. Wolff said the team had identified areas requiring further investigation after its disappointing performance, but needed more evidence before reaching conclusions about what had gone wrong with the car.

The anticipated grid drop follows the planned use of replacement engine components beyond the season’s permitted allocation. Its size depends on which parts Mercedes changes, with a minimum 10-place penalty expected. The team’s assessment is that Russell will start at the rear.

Saturday’s Sprint is unaffected by the expected Grand Prix penalty, giving Russell a separate opportunity to score points before Sunday’s race.

Singapore stages the final Sprint weekend of the season. Under the published timetable, the Sprint begins at 5 p.m. local time on Saturday, October 10, followed by Grand Prix qualifying at 9 p.m.

Sunday’s 62-lap race is scheduled for 8 p.m. in Singapore, equivalent to 1 p.m. WAT on October 11. Russell returns as the circuit’s defending winner, having triumphed there in 2025.