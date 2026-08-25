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MOSCOW, Russia – Russian concert promoter Say Agency has defended its decision to host American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for stadium performances in St. Petersburg, despite extensive cancellations of his tour dates across Western Europe over past antisemitic statements and extremist imagery.

Addressing public scrutiny in a statement published on its official communication channels, Say Agency argued that the musician’s decades-long cultural contributions should not be defined solely by controversial outbursts during periods of mental health distress.

“Not everything Kanye West said should be forgotten,” the agency stated. “Many people are talking about Kanye today. Many are trying to criticise him for words spoken during difficult times. But it’s easy to judge based on a single statement. It’s more difficult to listen to a person who has been changing the industry for decades. We listened, and we want to remind you.”

Okay News reports that West faced severe global commercial fallout beginning in 2022, when social media suspensions and public outrage led multinational sportswear and fashion brands—including Adidas and Balenciaga—to terminate lucrative corporate partnerships. The controversies escalated further after the artist made pro-Nazi remarks and released inflammatory merchandise.

In January, West published a full-page public apology in The Wall Street Journal, asserting that he was neither a Nazi nor an antisemite. The 24-time Grammy Award winner attributed his previous actions to a four-month-long manic episode linked to bipolar disorder, stating that he felt deeply mortified by the harm caused.

While the apology coincided with the rollout of his studio album, Bully, venue operators and municipal authorities in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Poland cancelled scheduled dates on his international itinerary, citing security concerns and public order.

Despite the European boycott and pushback from domestic cultural commentators, Say Agency confirmed plans to proceed with the planned concerts at St. Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena, highlighting strong ticket demand among regional audiences.