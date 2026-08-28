Ruto Commissions More Than 6,000 New Police Officers in Kenya

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NYERI, Kenya – President William Ruto has presided over the passing-out parade of more than 6,000 newly trained police constables inducted into active duty within the National Police Service (NPS), charging the new officers to uphold the rule of law and protect the fundamental rights of all citizens, the Presidency announced on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The ceremony at the National Police College marked the culmination of nine months of rigorous physical conditioning, firearms training, criminal law studies, and community policing instruction for the graduating cohort.

Okay News reports that during the parade, President Ruto conferred awards on outstanding trainees who demonstrated exceptional distinction across multiple assessment areas, including overall best recruit, academic excellence, and tactical marksmanship.

“I congratulate the recruits for successfully completing their rigorous training and joining the National Police Service,” President Ruto told the graduating officers. “You have chosen a noble calling: to serve and protect our country, uphold law and order, and safeguard the constitutional rights and freedoms of every Kenyan.”

Reinforcing his administration’s commitment to security sector modernization, the President also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a state-of-the-art Chief Physical Training Instructor (PTI) Grounds at the college.

The infrastructure project, financed through a strategic bilateral partnership with the United States Government and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), comprises advanced physical conditioning arenas, obstacle courses, and upgraded accommodation and lecture facilities.

President Ruto noted that equipping law enforcement with modern training facilities and standard welfare provisions is essential to preparing security personnel to handle contemporary security challenges, cross-border crime, and public order management effectively.

The induction of over 6,000 officers is expected to significantly boost police-to-citizen ratios across all 47 counties, strengthening community policing networks and bolstering nationwide crime prevention operations.