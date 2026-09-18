Rwanda CMA Moves to Facilitate Dangote Refinery IPO Participation

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KIGALI, Rwanda — The Capital Markets Authority of Rwanda has initiated discussions with key market stakeholders to enable local investors to participate in the upcoming initial public offering of Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, the Capital Markets Authority confirmed that it is actively working to open access to the listing. Okay News reports that the Capital Markets Authority of Rwanda announced its collaboration with market institutions following significant interest from local retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to the facility.

“The Capital Markets Authority of Rwanda is working with relevant stakeholders to facilitate participation by Rwandan investors in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO,” the regulator said. “We are encouraged to see the strong interest in the opportunities afforded by capital markets.”

The regulator noted that prospective investors in Rwanda can register their interest through United Capital Financial Services Rwanda Ltd via its designated investment platform. The authority clarified that early registration of interest does not constitute a formal subscription or a guaranteed allocation of shares in the offering.

The regulatory body added that detailed operational arrangements and structural guidelines for participation in the initial public offering will be communicated to the public in due course.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery is currently raising capital from domestic and international investors as it prepares for an official listing of its shares on the Nigerian Exchange.