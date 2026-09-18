Sadio Mane Invests £15m in Mango Agribusiness in Bambali Hometown

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DAKAR, Senegal – Senegal international football forward and Al Nassr star Sadio Mané has committed £15 million of private capital to establish an integrated agro-industrial mango plantation, processing facility, and agricultural training college in his hometown of Bambali, international business correspondents confirmed on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The large-scale rural development project, designated as SM10 Agro, is engineered to confront chronic post-harvest losses in southern Senegal while stimulating domestic manufacturing and expanding employment across the Sédhiou administrative region.

Okay News reports that the 34-year-old former African Footballer of the Year revealed that the venture was inspired by the urgent need to retain agrarian value locally, pointing out that inadequate cold-chain preservation and packaging logistics have long deprived rural farmers of sustainable revenues.

“The Sédhiou region loses 30 to 40 per cent of the mangoes it grows, because of failures to store and process them properly,” Mané stated during the formal announcement of the initiative. “I want the wealth of our soil to remain here with us in Senegal. This initiative will employ 1,000 people from the outset.”

The forward disclosed that the industrial blueprint includes the construction of modern processing plants in Bambali, featuring a specialized manufacturing facility dedicated to extracting and refining commercial-grade mango butter for domestic and international cosmetic export markets.

The agricultural footprint includes an expansive 500-hectare commercial plantation designed to anchor steady raw-material supply chains, complemented by a dedicated tertiary agricultural college established to empower local youths and female agrarian workers with technical and agronomic expertise.

“I want the young people and women of my region to have real opportunities for education,” Mané remarked, noting that accompanying logistics, supply-chain transport, and distribution networks organized under SM10 Agro will stimulate substantial indirect employment across surrounding communities.

Providing operational benchmarks for the enterprise, SM10 Agro Deputy Director Aminata Tope disclosed that field operations will commence with the planting of 78,000 mango trees across the plantation, with the first commercial harvest anticipated in three years.

Tope added that the institution will integrate a specialized research and development facility to improve soil conservation and yield management, supporting a processing plant engineered to deliver an annual processing output of 10,500 tons.

The landmark agricultural investment represents the latest community development intervention by Mané in Bambali, where he previously financed the construction of a regional hospital, a secondary school, a public post office, and a solar-powered telecommunications grid.

The venture coincides with the concluding chapters of Mané’s celebrated playing career at Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, where the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich forward has recorded 53 goals and 38 assists in 138 competitive appearances since his arrival in 2023, while continuing to serve as the talisman of the Senegal national team.