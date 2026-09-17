Samba Bags Debut Brace as Man City Thrash Norwich 5-0 in EFL Cup

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MANCHESTER, England – Reigning Carabao Cup holders Manchester City launched the defense of their domestic crown in emphatic fashion on Thursday night, September 17, 2026, cruising to a comprehensive 5-0 third-round victory over Championship outfit Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium, sports correspondents confirmed in Manchester.

The fixture belonged to 17-year-old academy prospect Floyd Samba, the son of former Premier League defender Christopher Samba, who marked his senior first-team debut with a sensational brace to propel Enzo Maresca’s heavily rotated side into the fourth round, where they are scheduled to meet Brighton & Hove Albion.

Okay News reports that Maresca made 10 changes from the lineup that secured a Manchester derby victory the previous Sunday, retaining only French playmaker Rayan Cherki while handing senior debuts to Samba, Brazilian winger Allan, and Argentine goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli.

Despite early defensive resistance from Philippe Clement’s side, City unlocked the contest by scoring two goals in three minutes, beginning in the 29th minute when Samba timed his run to steer a delicate flicked header into the net following a cross from Allan.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Ayyoub Bouaddi sliced through the Canaries’ defensive structure with a pinpoint through ball, allowing Cherki to bear down on goal and stroke a composed finish past the goalkeeper.

Manchester City maintained their relentless pressure after the interval, with Allan turning from provider to scorer in the 48th minute by shifting the ball rapidly onto his left foot and drilling a low, angled drive into the bottom corner.

Samba claimed his second of the evening six minutes later, executing an instinctive, curling effort from the edge of the area into the far corner, before fellow academy substitute Ryan McAidoo wrapped up the scoring in the 90th minute by finishing off a loose ball inside the penalty box.

Norwich believed they had secured a late consolation when substitute Mohamed Touré slotted past Rulli, but the effort was chalked off for an earlier offside infringement, preserving a debut clean sheet for the City shot-stopper.

The result extends Manchester City’s dominance over the East Anglian club to an aggregate scoreline of 19-0 across their last three meetings, while sealing City’s sixth consecutive victory across all competitions as they turn their attention to a weekend Premier League encounter against Sunderland.