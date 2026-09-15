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YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — The Association of Amateur Football Clubs of Cameroon called for a formal probe into the Cameroonian Football Federation and its president, Samuel Eto’o, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, following allegations of financial improper conduct involving a 2023 international friendly match against Russia.

Okay News reports that the Association of Amateur Football Clubs of Cameroon requested the investigation into FECAFOOT after reports surfaced regarding an improper payment from the Russian Football Union.

The Russian Football Union allegedly violated contractual terms with the Cameroonian Football Federation by transferring approximately 567,000 euros ($654,000) into a bank account that did not belong to FECAFOOT. The transaction was linked to an October 2023 match played between Cameroon and Russia.

The Association of Amateur Football Clubs of Cameroon announced its intention to file a lawsuit against Samuel Eto’o, a former striker for Barcelona and Inter Milan, within the court system of Cameroon. The group stated it will also file a separate legal complaint in Russia against the Russian Football Union.

Last month, Samuel Eto’o publicly supported FIFA President Gianni Infantino, stating that Gianni Infantino “hasn’t done anything wrong” amid calls for the official to step down over a controversial World Cup proposal.