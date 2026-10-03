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Samuel Lino Scores Twice as Brazil Beat India 4–0 in Kolkata

Samuel Lino scored twice after the break as Brazil beat India 4–0 in Kolkata, with Estêvão and Pedro also scoring in the October 3 friendly.

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Samuel Lino, far right, and Atlético Madrid teammates during a January 2025 match against Salzburg.
File photo: Samuel Lino (far right) playing for Atlético Madrid against FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim, Austria, on January 29, 2025. Photo: Werner100359 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Resized and presented in a branded frame.

Samuel Lino scored twice as Brazil beat India 4–0 in a football friendly at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Estêvão and Pedro scored before half-time, giving Brazil a two-goal lead, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). Lino added both second-half goals after coming on as a substitute.

Okay News reports that the match completed Brazil’s three-game friendly programme during the international window. AFP said the team finished with two wins and a draw.

Estêvão opened the scoring with a shot after advancing from the right. Pedro later converted a pass from Estêvão, having earlier hit the woodwork with a header.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti made five changes at the interval. Lino scored after an Indian defensive error and completed his double in stoppage time following an individual run.

Brazil’s next matches are two November friendlies in Singapore, against the host nation and Japan, AFP reported.

File photograph: Werner100359 / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0. Resized and presented in a branded frame.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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