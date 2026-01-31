Sanusi Safe on Kano Throne Despite My Defection to APC — Gov Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has firmly dismissed speculations that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II could be removed following his recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said Sanusi’s position as Emir of Kano remains secure, stressing that no political realignment would alter the existing status quo.

Okay News, reports that the speculation resurfaced amid the lingering Kano emirate crisis, where Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero have both laid claim to the throne since Sanusi’s reinstatement in May 2024.

Yusuf’s spokesman, Sanusi Bature, clarified that the emir’s appointment was carried out strictly in line with the Kano State Emirates Councils (Repeal) Law 2024, adding that there is “absolutely no plan” to revisit or amend the law.

The governor urged residents to ignore what he described as unfounded rumours, noting that traditional institutions should not be dragged into partisan politics. He also appealed to all parties involved to prioritise peace and stability in Kano, while legal proceedings on the matter continue at the Supreme Court.