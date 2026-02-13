Sanwo-Olu Celebrates First Lady Oluremi Tinubu on Leadership ‘Person of the Year’ Award

Lagos, Nigeria – Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her emergence as Person of the Year 2025 at the 18th Annual Conference and Awards of Leadership Newspapers.

In a congratulatory message, Sanwo-Olu described the recognition as well deserved, noting that it reflects the First Lady’s steady commitment to national service and her consistent advocacy for women, young people, and vulnerable communities across the country.

“I warmly congratulate Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, on being named Person of the Year 2025 at the 18th Leadership Newspapers Annual Conference and Awards,” the governor stated.

He added that the honour underscores her dedication to uplifting Nigerians and strengthening community development initiatives nationwide.

“I celebrate this achievement and wish her continued strength and success in the work ahead,” Sanwo-Olu said.

At the ceremony, the First Lady emphasized the importance of unity as a foundation for Nigeria’s growth and stability. She called on Nigerians to work across cultural and religious divides in pursuit of national progress.

“The future of our nation depends on our willingness to work together, across cultural and religious differences and interests, for the good of all,” she said.

She dedicated the award to her mentors and to Nigerians — particularly women, youths, and community leaders — who work daily to uplift others and inspire hope.

The event also featured remarks from Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, who spoke on political stability and sustainable development in Africa, as well as Matthew Kukah, who urged the strengthening of institutions to ensure lasting national progress.

The Leadership Annual Conference and Awards, instituted 18 years ago by the late Sam Nda-Isaiah, continues to recognize eminent Nigerians and organizations contributing to national development.