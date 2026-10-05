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Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye agreed on Monday, October 5, 2026, to arrange the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities to Saudi Arabia as they begin putting their collective-defence commitments into effect.

The decision was announced in a joint statement published by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after an emergency meeting of the Makkah Alliance for Defense in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital, on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The alliance’s Strategic-Political and Defense Committee said it would begin implementing the commitments immediately. It agreed to take measures to “provide the agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in the Kingdom”.

The deployment arrangements would follow the three countries’ national laws and the plans approved by the committee, according to the statement. It did not identify the participating units, give force numbers or set a deployment date.

Okay News reports that the statement describes an agreement to mobilise military support. It does not confirm that the forces have arrived in Saudi Arabia or begun operations.

The three countries said the emergency meeting addressed threats to Saudi Arabia. They condemned what they described as attempts to target the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, along with continuing attacks on Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities.

Pakistan and Türkiye also praised the Saudi armed forces’ response to those threats. The joint statement did not identify those responsible for the attacks it described.

The committee appointed Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, a retired Pakistani officer, as the alliance’s first secretary-general for a three-year term.

The statement, numbered 275/2026 and dated October 5, said the committee had approved recommendations from earlier political and military consultations.