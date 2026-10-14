Today

Saudi Court Overturns Sri Lankan Worker Anojan Sivarasa’s Death Sentence

Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister says the Supreme Court ruled on October 13; Sivarasa’s release and any remaining sentence are unconfirmed.

By Damilola A.
Published
Saudi Arabia’s green national flag with a white Arabic inscription and sword.
Saudi Arabia’s national flag, used as an illustration. Image: The Shura Council.

Key Takeaways

Sri Lanka’s deputy foreign minister says Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court set aside Anojan Sivarasa’s death sentence on October 13, 2026. His release and any remaining sentence are unconfirmed.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has set aside the death sentence imposed on Sri Lankan migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, said on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Hemachandra said the court reached its decision on October 13 after diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government. Sivarasa’s release and the status of any remaining prison sentence had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

The case concerns a social-media comment deemed insulting to the Prophet Muhammad. Human rights organisation Amnesty International said Sivarasa was arrested in July 2026 and initially sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of 3 million Saudi riyals, approximately US$800,000. An appeal court increased the punishment to death in September 2026, according to the organisation.

Hemachandra thanked the Saudi government, Sri Lankan diplomats, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and legal teams from both countries for their work on the case.

Okay News reports that Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, O. L. Ameer Ajwad, visited Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison in eastern Saudi Arabia on October 8. In a statement issued on October 10, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said the embassy was providing consular and legal assistance with his Supreme Court appeal.

Amnesty International had called for the death sentence and conviction to be overturned and for Sivarasa to be released. The Saudi court’s judgment was not immediately available for independent review.

Corrections and tips

Recommended for you

There’s more to discover

Explore the latest reporting from Okay News.

Explore latest stories
Advertisement

About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center