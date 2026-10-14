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Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has set aside the death sentence imposed on Sri Lankan migrant worker Anojan Sivarasa, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, said on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Hemachandra said the court reached its decision on October 13 after diplomatic and legal efforts by the Sri Lankan government. Sivarasa’s release and the status of any remaining prison sentence had not been confirmed at the time of publication.

The case concerns a social-media comment deemed insulting to the Prophet Muhammad. Human rights organisation Amnesty International said Sivarasa was arrested in July 2026 and initially sentenced to five years in prison and a fine of 3 million Saudi riyals, approximately US$800,000. An appeal court increased the punishment to death in September 2026, according to the organisation.

Hemachandra thanked the Saudi government, Sri Lankan diplomats, the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment and legal teams from both countries for their work on the case.

Okay News reports that Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, O. L. Ameer Ajwad, visited Sivarasa at Dammam Central Prison in eastern Saudi Arabia on October 8. In a statement issued on October 10, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said the embassy was providing consular and legal assistance with his Supreme Court appeal.

Amnesty International had called for the death sentence and conviction to be overturned and for Sivarasa to be released. The Saudi court’s judgment was not immediately available for independent review.