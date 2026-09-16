Saudi Forces Intercept Houthi Drone Near Mecca as Tensions Mount

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RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile armed drone launched by Houthi forces south of the holy city of Mecca on Tuesday evening, September 15, 2026, prompting strong international condemnation and raising military alert levels across the western provinces of the kingdom, defence correspondents confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The attempted aerial incursion near Islam’s holiest shrine triggered air raid sirens across Mecca and the coastal commercial hub of Jeddah, with the spokesman for the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki al-Maliki, characterizing the trajectory of the projectile as a disgraceful act of religious desecration.

Okay News reports that General Maliki affirmed that the coalition’s layered air defense network tracked and neutralized the unmanned aerial system before it could inflict damage or casualties, warning that coalition commands will not hesitate to take the necessary and deterrent measures against the terrorist Houthi militia and its hostile and terrorist behaviour.

The incident drew swift diplomatic outrage from the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which issued an executive resolution stating that any hostile operational targeting directed toward Mecca and Medina provinces constitutes an unacceptable and intolerable transgression against the global Muslim community.

Reacting to the coalition’s announcement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea issued a counter-statement denying that the movement targeted the holy city, dismissing Riyadh’s claims as fabrications and asserting that Yemeni operations remain strictly focused on industrial oil installations and frontline military installations in response to more than 450 coalition airstrikes launched over the past week.

The aerial confrontation marks a dangerous unraveling of the four-year informal ceasefire that had largely preserved cross-border calm since July, following an intensive Houthi military offensive that seized large swathes of Yemen’s Red Sea coastline, including the strategic port of Mokha and Perim Island at the mouth of the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The geopolitical fallout has rippled through international energy corridors, with Saudi Arabia’s crucial East-West Pipeline forced into emergency shutdown following separate drone and missile impacts, disrupting alternative crude transport routes to the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

In response to the deteriorating security matrix, the United States Embassy in Riyadh issued a revised travel advisory warning American personnel of persistent projectile threats against commercial aviation, energy infrastructure, and diplomatic outposts across the Arabian Peninsula.

Diplomatic sources confirmed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has held strategic consultations with the administration of United States President Donald Trump, pressing Washington for decisive defensive collaboration while the United Nations Security Council convened an emergency working session to address navigational blockades across the Red Sea corridor.

Humanitarian agencies, including the International Organization for Migration and the World Health Organization, warned that renewed regional hostilities have displaced over 90,000 civilians and claimed at least 500 lives since August, compounding an eleven-year humanitarian crisis that leaves over 22 million Yemenis dependent on emergency relief assistance.