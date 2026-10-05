Schneider Electric Agrees $22.6 Billion Cash Deal To Buy PTC

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France’s Schneider Electric said on Monday, October 5, 2026, it had signed an agreement to buy United States industrial-software company PTC in an all-cash transaction valuing PTC’s shares at about $22.6 billion.

PTC shareholders would receive $205 per share under the deal. The companies put its enterprise value at $23.7 billion, a separate measure from the equity value assigned to PTC’s shares.

Okay News reports that both companies’ boards unanimously approved the agreement, according to their announcement. Completion is expected by the third quarter of 2027 and remains subject to regulatory clearance, approval by holders of at least a majority of PTC’s outstanding shares and other closing conditions.

The companies said the offer represented a 42.3% premium to PTC’s last closing share price before the announcement. PTC’s board recommended that shareholders approve the merger agreement at a special meeting.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC develops software used to design physical products and manage engineering information through manufacturing and maintenance. The company employs more than 7,000 people and serves more than 30,000 customers worldwide, according to the announcement.

Schneider Electric Chief Executive Olivier Blum said the acquisition would connect PTC’s product-design and engineering capabilities with Schneider’s operational and energy software. Schneider already owns industrial-software company AVEVA.

Schneider said it expected to fund the transaction through about €5 billion to €6 billion in new equity and €16 billion to €17 billion in new debt. It said a committed bridge-financing facility from Morgan Stanley and Société Générale was in place.

The company forecast annual cost savings of €250 million by the third year and around €800 million in revenue gains from combining the businesses. Those figures are company projections and depend on the transaction and subsequent integration.

Schneider also said it would bring forward publication of its third-quarter 2026 revenue figures to October 16, 2026.