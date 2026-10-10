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Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public against making capital-market investments through WayvePay, saying the platform is not registered to offer such services.

Okay News reports that the warning appeared on the regulator’s website on Saturday, October 10, 2026, in a notice signed by its management and dated October 9, 2026.

The SEC said WayvePay was “not registered by the Commission to solicit investments from the public or operate in any capacity within the Nigerian capital market”.

It advised investors to avoid capital-market business with the platform and its representatives, saying anyone who proceeded would bear the risk.

The regulator also said dealing with investment providers outside its registration and oversight could leave investors vulnerable to fraud and financial losses.

Its advice was to check an operator’s status before committing funds. The notice directed the public to the SEC’s registered fintech operators portal and its capital-market operators register.

The warning concerns WayvePay’s registration with the SEC for investment solicitation and capital-market activity.