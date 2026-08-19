Security Forces Block Military Retirees’ Protest in Abuja

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ABUJA, Nigeria: Armed police officers and soldiers blocked retired military personnel from protesting in front of the Ministry of Defence on the morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Okay News reports that serving soldiers deployed to the ministry moved against the protesters as they attempted to assemble at the premises.

The retirees gathered to demand the implementation of consequential pension adjustments. The requested adjustments arise from salary increases previously approved for serving military personnel.

The security response followed an earlier confrontation between serving soldiers and the retired military personnel when operatives attempted to stop the ex-servicemen from staging their demonstration.

Additional security personnel mobilised to the area to prevent the demonstrators from converging at the front of the ministry as planned.