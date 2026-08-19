Today

Security Forces Block Military Retirees’ Protest in Abuja

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
Security Forces Block Military Retirees’ Protest in Abuja
Armed police and soldiers block retired military personnel from protesting in Abuja.

ABUJA, Nigeria: Armed police officers and soldiers blocked retired military personnel from protesting in front of the Ministry of Defence on the morning of Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Okay News reports that serving soldiers deployed to the ministry moved against the protesters as they attempted to assemble at the premises.

The retirees gathered to demand the implementation of consequential pension adjustments. The requested adjustments arise from salary increases previously approved for serving military personnel.

The security response followed an earlier confrontation between serving soldiers and the retired military personnel when operatives attempted to stop the ex-servicemen from staging their demonstration.

Additional security personnel mobilised to the area to prevent the demonstrators from converging at the front of the ministry as planned.

Corrections and tips
Google News

Stay connected via Google

Preferred sourceAdd on Google
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow the report beyond this story

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Preferred sourceAdd on GoogleFollow Okay News updates across Google surfaces.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center