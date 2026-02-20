Security Forces Intensify Patrols in Kebbi District after 33 Die in Cattle Raid

Arewa Local Government Area, Kebbi State, Nigeria – Security agencies in northwestern Nigeria have increased patrols in parts of Kebbi State after a deadly cattle rustling attack left 33 people dead in Bui District, located in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Kebbi State is in northwestern Nigeria, a region that has experienced repeated violence linked to armed criminal groups involved in cattle theft, kidnappings, and attacks on rural communities.

The Kebbi State Police Command, the branch of the Nigeria Police Force responsible for law enforcement in the state, announced on Thursday, February 19, 2026, that it had reinforced security presence in the affected district. The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Bashir Usman, said additional officers and operational equipment had been deployed in collaboration with the Nigerian military and other security agencies.

According to the police, area domination patrols are now ongoing across the district in an effort to stabilise the communities and prevent further violence. Okay News reports that the operation is part of broader efforts to restore calm following what authorities described as a coordinated armed incursion.

In an official statement, the Command said, “The Command deeply regrets the loss of thirty-three innocent lives and extends its heartfelt condolences to the families affected and the entire Arewa community.”

Police authorities said preliminary investigations indicate that suspected Lakurawa militants entered Bui District on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, with the intention of rustling cattle. Cattle rustling refers to the organised theft of livestock, a crime that has escalated into deadly violence in several rural areas of northern Nigeria.

According to the statement, “preliminary investigations revealed that suspected Lakurawa militants entered Bui District on February 18 to rustle cattle. The attackers were believed to have crossed into the area from Gudu Local Government Area.”

Gudu Local Government Area is located in neighbouring Sokoto State, also in northwestern Nigeria, suggesting that the attackers may have moved across state lines.

Residents from several communities, including Mamunu, Awasaka, Tungan Tsoho, Makangara, Kanzo, Gorun Naidal and Dan Mai Ago, reportedly mobilised in response to the incursion. The confrontation that followed resulted in multiple fatalities.

Earlier reports had suggested that at least 34 people were feared killed when gunmen launched coordinated daytime attacks across parts of Arewa Local Government Area. The violence triggered panic across the wider Kebbi North Senatorial District, one of the three senatorial zones in Kebbi State.

The police emphasised that situations involving heavily armed criminal groups require coordinated security responses and cautioned residents against attempting to confront such groups directly.

“Members of the public are urged to promptly report suspicious movements through established security channels rather than confront armed criminals, as such actions pose grave risks,” Usman stated.

Security forces have since launched targeted operations aimed at tracking and apprehending those responsible. Authorities say they are also working to block possible escape routes and strengthen early warning systems in vulnerable communities.

The Police Command urged residents to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies as operations continue to restore lasting peace in the troubled district.