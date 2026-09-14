Security Forces Neutralise Terrorists in Kebbi Forest

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KEBBI, Nigeria — Kebbi State Police Command operatives and military forces neutralised suspected terrorist elements during a joint clearance operation at Gumki Forest in Arewa Local Government Area at about 6:05am WAT on Monday, September 14, 2026.

Okay News reports that Kebbi State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bashir Usman, announced the outcome of the operation in a statement. Usman said the joint security team engaged the terrorists at Gumki Forest, a route used by bandits and Lakurawa elements operating in Kebbi State.

Security forces recovered one PKT rifle with 174 rounds of live ammunition, one AK-47 rifle with 14 rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones, four motorcycles, a pair of military camouflage uniforms, a pair of boots, and charms during the operation.

“During the operation, the joint team successfully engaged and neutralised terrorist elements operating within the area,” Usman said.

Usman added that the area remained relatively calm while clearance operations continued in the forest and surrounding communities.

Nigeria’s Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Umar Hadejia, commended the operatives for their gallantry and dedication to duty. Hadejia said the command would sustain coordinated, intelligence-led operations with other security agencies to tackle banditry, terrorism, and criminality across Kebbi State.

Hadejia urged residents to support security agencies by providing timely and credible information to assist ongoing operations.

Security forces assured residents that joint operations would continue until criminal elements were cleared from the forest and adjoining routes.