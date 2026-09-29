Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria reconvened plenary on Tuesday following the expiration of its annual legislative recess, with the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, setting the tone for the session by listing persistent insecurity, catastrophic flooding across agrarian belts, and the severe cost of living as urgent national crises requiring immediate legislative action, parliamentary correspondents reported from the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2026.

Welcoming lawmakers back to the red chamber, Senator Akpabio acknowledged the harsh socio-economic realities confronting ordinary citizens, cautioning that macroeconomic stabilization reforms initiated by the federal government must rapidly translate into lower market prices, improved food availability, and measurable relief for working-class households.

Okay News reports that the Senate President strongly condemned the resurgence of violent abductions across rural communities, specifically decrying recent mass kidnappings in Marisa and the desecration of worshipers at the Dekera Mosque, declaring that public condolences from political leaders are no longer acceptable substitutes for decisive state protection.

“Sympathy is not enough,” Senator Akpabio told the chamber as he called upon the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and specialized police formations to pursue criminal cartels with renewed vigor, liberate citizens languishing in captivity, and establish permanent security perimeters around vulnerable rural farming settlements.

Looking ahead to the upcoming political calendar, the head of the legislature cautioned political actors across all registered political parties to maintain decorum and prioritize national stability during electioneering activities, emphasizing that no political ambition or electoral victory in the 2027 general elections is worth the loss of a single Nigerian life.

During the business of the day, the Senate formally received six separate executive communications transmitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which were read on the floor of the upper chamber by the Senate President before being committed to statutory standing committees for legislative screening.

The presidential correspondences encompass formal requests for the screening and confirmation of nominees into key federal statutory boards, the presentation of the 2026 Niger Delta Development Commission statutory budget for legislative consideration, and executive establishment bills aimed at institutional development, notably the bill seeking to establish the National Research and Development Fund.

The chamber subsequently paused plenary proceedings to observe a solemn minute of silence in memory of two prominent statesmen whose passing occurred during the parliamentary recess, paying tribute to the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, and the late traditional ruler, the Emir of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad Sani, CON, for their public service to the nation.