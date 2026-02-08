Senate Schedules Emergency Plenary Session for Tuesday

The Senate has announced an emergency plenary sitting scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026, following a directive from the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio. The move signals urgent legislative attention to pressing national matters, though the agenda has not yet been made public.

In a statement issued by the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, all Senators were formally notified of the development and requested to be present for the special session. The notice emphasized the importance of full attendance.

Okay News reports that the emergency plenary is set to commence at exactly 12:00 noon at the National Assembly complex in Abuja, underscoring the seriousness attached to the sitting.

The sudden reconvening comes amid heightened political activity, with expectations that critical national issues or time-sensitive legislative business may be tabled for deliberation during the session.