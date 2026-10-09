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Senegal Awaits CAS Ruling After AFCON Title Appeal Hearing

Senegal’s challenge to CAF’s decision awarding the 2025 AFCON title to Morocco was heard in Lausanne on October 8. The tribunal has given no decision date.

By Damilola A.
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Exterior of the Court of Arbitration for Sport headquarters in Lausanne, with TAS/CAS lettering above the entrance
The Court of Arbitration for Sport headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. File photo: Jeremy Bierer / Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) held a hearing on October 8, 2026 into Senegal’s appeal against the decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco, according to AFP reporting. No ruling had been announced on the court’s website by Friday morning.

Okay News reports that the dispute concerns the Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s March 17 decision to overturn Senegal’s victory and record a 3–0 win for Morocco. The Senegalese Football Federation is asking CAS to set aside that decision and declare Senegal the tournament winners.

The hearing took place behind closed doors at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. In its September 30 operational note, the court said deliberations would follow the hearing.

The court said: “At this stage, CAS cannot state when a final decision will be rendered but it will not be on the day of the hearing.”

Senegal had beaten Morocco 1–0 after extra time in the final in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, on January 18. Senegal’s players briefly left the pitch after a late penalty was awarded to the hosts, before returning to complete the match.

CAF’s Appeal Board subsequently ruled that Senegal had forfeited the final under the tournament regulations. CAS registered Senegal’s appeal against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation on March 25.

The court said any announcement concerning the case would be published on its official website.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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