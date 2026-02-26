Seplat Declares 8.3 Cents Final and Special Dividend for 2025, Sets May 15 Record Date

Lagos, Nigeria – Seplat Energy Plc has announced a final dividend of US5 cents and a special dividend of US3.3 cents per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, bringing total shareholder returns for the year to 8.3 cents per share.

Okay News reports that in a corporate notice released on February 26, the dual-listed Nigerian energy company stated the dividends will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on May 15, 2026. The register of shareholders will be closed on May 18 to enable its registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited, to prepare for payment, with dividends expected to be paid on or around May 29.

The payment options vary depending on shareholder status. Shareholders on the Nigerian Exchange without a valid Certificate of Capital Importation will receive their dividend in Naira by default, while those with a valid CCI will receive payment in US dollars by default, although they may elect to receive the full amount in Naira. Shareholders holding depository interests on the London Stock Exchange will be paid in US dollars. The exchange rate for the Naira portion will be determined using applicable rates on May 14 and communicated to shareholders on May 15.

Seplat Energy, listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange, pays quarterly dividends. Prior to this final and special dividend, the company had paid three quarterly dividends for the 2025 financial year. The company’s 2025 results showed strong performance, with revenue surging 144 percent to $2.73 billion, driven by production growth, while adjusted EBITDA rose 137 percent to $1.28 billion.

In December 2025, Heirs Energies acquired a 20.07 percent equity stake in Seplat previously held by Maurel & Prom for approximately $500 million. Heirs Energies operates OML 17 in the Niger Delta, producing over 50,000 barrels of oil per day and 120 million cubic feet of gas daily. The company’s Annual General Meeting will be held on May 20, 2026. The payment options for shareholder dividends reflect Seplat’s dual-listed structure and commitment to accommodating different investor categories. Strong 2025 financial performance underpinned this enhanced shareholder dividends package, including a special distribution.fn