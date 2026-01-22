Seplat Energy Appoints Tony Elumelu to Board as Olivier Langavant Steps Down

Seplat Energy has announced a major change to its boardroom, appointing Tony Elumelu as a Non-Executive Director, following the resignation of Olivier Cleret De Langavant.

The company disclosed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, confirming that Langavant stepped down from the board with effect from January 22, 2026, while Elumelu’s appointment took effect the same day.

Okay News reports that Langavant’s exit follows the recent sale of Etablissements Maurel et Prom SA’s 20.07 percent shareholding in Seplat Energy to a consortium made up of Heirs Holdings Limited and Heirs Energies Limited.

Langavant joined the Seplat Energy board in January 2020 as a nominee of Maurel et Prom. According to the company, he provided strategic technical guidance and insights that supported Seplat’s growth and operational progress during his tenure.

In announcing Elumelu’s appointment, Seplat described him as one of Africa’s most influential investors and a leading advocate for the continent’s economic transformation.

Elumelu is the founder and chairman of Heirs Holdings, a diversified investment group with interests spanning energy, power, banking, insurance, technology, real estate, hospitality and healthcare.

He also chairs United Bank for Africa Group, Transcorp Group, Heirs Energies, and Transcorp Hotels Plc.

Beyond business, Elumelu is widely recognised for his philanthropy through the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which supports entrepreneurs across all 54 African countries. His global profile includes recognition as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2020 and the conferment of Nigeria’s national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2022.

He also serves on international advisory bodies, including UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited Global Leadership Council and the International Monetary Fund’s Advisory Council on Entrepreneurship and Growth.

Commenting on the board changes, Udoma Udo Udoma, Chairman of Seplat Energy, said:

“On behalf of the Board and Management, I wish to express our profound appreciation to Mr. Langavant for his outstanding contribution to Seplat Energy over the past six years. His expertise and commitment have been instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives. We warmly welcome Mr. Elumelu to the Board and look forward to leveraging his wealth of experience and leadership as we continue to pursue sustainable growth and value creation for all stakeholders.”