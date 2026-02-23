Seyi Law Defends Tinubu, Says Nigeria Is Safer Than a Decade Ago

Lagos, Nigeria – Nigerian comedian Oluwaseyitan Aletile, widely known as Seyi Law, has sparked national debate after declaring that Nigeria is more secure today than it was 10 years ago.

He made the remark during an appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, a popular Nigerian talk show, where he reaffirmed his support for Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and argued that the current administration has made progress in addressing insecurity. Okay News reports that his comments have since generated widespread reactions across social media platforms in Nigeria.

During the discussion, podcast co host Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, asked him directly whether the country was safer now compared to a decade ago. Seyi Law responded, “Nigeria is safer now than 10 years ago.”

He further claimed that the administration led by President Tinubu has neutralised more armed criminal groups, often referred to locally as bandits, than previous governments did after the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who led Africa’s most populous country from 2010 to 2015.

Seyi Law also questioned critics by asking when Nigerians last experienced widespread bomb explosions, which were more frequent during earlier periods of insurgency, particularly in the North East region of the country.

However, another guest on the podcast, activist Zekeri, disagreed with him. Zekeri argued that insecurity has worsened in recent years, pointing to attacks in North East Nigeria, continued kidnappings for ransom in several states, and the reported killing of senior military officers. He maintained that many citizens now feel compelled to rely on themselves for protection due to security challenges.

The conversation later expanded beyond security to cover politics and the economy. Zekeri expressed support for Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State in South East Nigeria and a leading opposition figure in the 2023 presidential election. He claimed Obi’s financial records are traceable “down to every kobo.”

In response, Seyi Law defended the economic reforms introduced by President Tinubu’s administration. He argued that while the measures have been difficult, they are necessary for long term national stability and economic recovery.

The Tinubu administration has introduced sweeping economic changes, including the removal of fuel subsidies, adjustments to the foreign exchange system, and reforms affecting the Nigerian currency, the naira. These policies have led to higher living costs for many households, though the federal government of Nigeria maintains that the reforms are essential for sustainable growth.

In a separate 2025 interview on the Outside the Box podcast, Seyi Law acknowledged the economic strain facing citizens. He said, “Let us acknowledge the people’s pain and let them know that this reform is coming with this pain but at the end of the day we will be happy.”

He also stated, “Nigerians are hungry and hungry people are angry people. I hate it when we try to switch such things under the carpet, which is what politicians do. I don’t like it.”

Reflecting on his personal situation, he added, “I said something that my experience, my understanding does not invalidate your experience. It doesn’t. Did I know that those policies were going to come with pain? I knew. I feel the pain too.”

Speaking about the cost of supporting his family abroad, he said, “My family has been in the UK since 2019. For every Naira that I change to pounds, it costs me N2,000. It wasn’t what it was costing me before. It means if I was spending N2M before, I have to spend N5M, so it comes with pain.”

The debate highlights ongoing divisions in Nigeria over security conditions and economic reforms. While some citizens believe there have been measurable improvements in safety, others continue to express concern about persistent violence and rising living expenses. The discussion is likely to continue as the government pursues its reform agenda in the coming months.