Shell Agrees to Sell Nigeria Gas Business to Vaaris Energy

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Shell Petroleum B.V. has signed an agreement to sell its entire interest in Shell Nigeria Gas Group to Nigerian energy company Vaaris Energy Limited, as it continues to reshape its operations in the country.

Shell said in a statement on Tuesday, October 13, that the transaction remained subject to regulatory conditions and approvals. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the company did not announce a completion date.

Okay News reports that Shell Nigeria Gas Group will remain under Shell’s ownership until the sale is completed, with its operations and services to customers continuing as usual.

Shell Nigeria Gas Limited, established in 1998, distributes natural gas to industrial and commercial customers. Its network includes about 170 kilometres of pipelines across Ogun, Abia and Rivers states, serving more than 130 connected customers.

The transaction also includes Shell Nigeria Gas Holding B.V., a company established in 2019 that owns all but one of the shares in Shell Nigeria Gas Limited.

Elohor Aiboni, Shell’s Country Chair in Nigeria, said the business had supplied customers for more than 25 years, supported by the expertise and commitment of its employees. She said the agreement would give the company a stronger basis for its next phase under new ownership.

“Shell continues to focus on strategic Deepwater and Integrated Gas positions in Nigeria,” Aiboni said.

Shell described Vaaris Energy as a Nigerian company with interests across the oil and gas value chain and existing operations in the country. The announcement did not outline the buyer’s plans for expanding the distribution network or changing customer arrangements after completion.

The company said the proposed disposal was part of its effort to simplify its portfolio and direct investment towards businesses where it has competitive strengths. Its continuing Nigerian interests include deepwater oil and gas operations and its stake in Nigeria LNG Limited.

Shell said the business being sold does not operate in upstream gas production, liquefied natural gas or international gas trading.

The agreement comes after Shell completed the sale of its onshore subsidiary, The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, to Renaissance on March 13, 2025. That separate transaction transferred control of the subsidiary’s 30% interest in the former SPDC joint venture.

Shell remains active offshore through Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, which operates the Bonga field in the Gulf of Guinea. It also holds a 25.6% interest in Nigeria LNG, which produces liquefied natural gas and natural gas liquids for export.