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ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, joined service chiefs, senior government officials, and diplomatic dignitaries in Abuja on Friday, August 28, 2026, for the graduation ceremony of Course 34 of the National Defence College (NDC).

Vice President Shettima attended the high-level ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour, representing the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Okay News reports that the graduation marked the formal completion of the nation’s premier strategic-level military and security education curriculum for a new cohort of senior officers drawn from the Armed Forces of Nigeria, domestic security services, civil ministries, and allied international armed forces.

The strategic training programme is designed to equip senior military commanders and executive policy leaders with advanced competencies in national defence management, geo-strategic analysis, operational jointness, and integrated crisis response mechanisms to address emerging hybrid threats across the country and the wider West African subregion.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Air Marshal Aneke noted that the Nigerian Air Force remains dedicated to deepening joint operational doctrines and leveraging advanced strategic leadership insights from the defence college to strengthen airpower capabilities, protect vital national assets, and safeguard territorial integrity.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its determination to sustain targeted investments in professional military education, state-of-the-art defence technology, and inter-agency collaboration, charging the graduating participants to translate their research findings and strategic skills into actionable solutions for sustainable peace, national security, and socio-economic development.