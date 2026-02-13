Shettima Arrives In Ethiopia To Represent Nigeria At African Union Summit

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), the continent-wide political body. The summit is scheduled to run from Saturday, February 14, 2026 to Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The meeting is themed “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,” and is expected to focus on strengthening commitments to water security, sanitation services, and broader development goals under Agenda 2063, the African Union’s long-term blueprint for socio-economic transformation.

Shettima was received on arrival at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa by Ethiopia’s Minister of Innovation and Technology, Doctor Belete Mola, and Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye. Also present were Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, senior officials from Nigeria’s Embassy in Addis Ababa, and other government representatives.

After welcoming the Vice President, Tuggar briefed him on his schedule and planned engagements during the summit, including expected participation in high-level side events and bilateral meetings with political and business leaders aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties across Africa.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 13, 2026 by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar also outlined Nigeria’s outcomes from the 48th Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, which is made up of foreign ministers from member states and helps shape policy decisions ahead of leaders’ meetings. Okay News reports that Tuggar described Nigeria’s performance at the session as a series of diplomatic and institutional gains that reinforced the country’s role in Africa’s economic integration.

He said one of the major highlights was the Executive Council’s agreement to grant Nigeria a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank, an institution envisioned under the African Union’s financial integration framework. Tuggar described the decision as significant for Nigeria’s influence in shaping Africa’s future financial architecture.

According to him, the same decision also extends Nigeria’s representation to the Board of the Technical Convergence Committee of the African Monetary Institute, which he described as the precursor to the establishment of the African Central Bank. He said these outcomes reflect Nigeria’s technical capacity, economic weight, and commitment to advancing monetary integration across the continent.

On peace and security, Tuggar said the session also produced the successful election of jointly agreed candidates presented by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc that includes Nigeria, to the Peace and Security Council of the African Union. He said the result showed cohesion among ECOWAS member states and a shared commitment to stability across Africa.

Tuggar added that Nigeria played a leading role in promoting democratic governance by organising a Ministerial High-Level Panel Discussion on Regional Partnerships for Democracy. He said the event brought together ministers, senior officials, and delegates from across Africa and the international community, creating a forum for dialogue on strengthening democratic institutions, inclusive governance, and regional cooperation.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the African Union’s goals, particularly in economic integration, institutional development, peace and security, and democratic governance. “The Federal Government of Nigeria remains dedicated to working collaboratively with Member States and regional bodies to advance Africa’s shared prosperity and sustainable development,” he stated.

Photos of Shettima’s arrival were credited to his verified X account, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.