Shettima Arrives in Luanda for African Union Summit

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LUANDA, Angola – Nigeria‘s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, arrived in Luanda, Angola, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, for the 21st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Okay News reports that Shettima arrived at 4th February International Airport in Luanda at about 4:45 pm local time (WAT), representing Nigeria‘s President, Bola Tinubu, at the summit holding between August 29 and August 30, 2026.

Angola’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Medonca, and senior government officials received Shettima at the airport. Nigeria‘s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, Nigeria‘s Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd), Nigeria‘s Charge d’Affaires, Amb. Mazy Ogbede, Nigeria‘s Minister of Interior, Tunji Ojo, Nigeria‘s Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, Nigeria‘s Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and Nigeria‘s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, were also present to welcome him.

Upon arrival, Shettima received a briefing from Ojukwu and diplomatic experts from the Nigerian Embassy.

The summit carries the theme “Strengthening Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention and Resolution in Africa,” aiming to deepen dialogue among member states and reinforce African responses to peace and security challenges.

Foreign ministers and foreign relations experts held a meeting earlier on Saturday for the 26th Extraordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council, which provides a platform for political consultations on conflict prevention, peace, and stability.