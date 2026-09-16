Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ILORIN, Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima, has commissioned the Kwara Garment Factory, a manufacturing project designed to provide employment for at least 4,000 workers at full operational capacity, alongside the newly constructed 11-storey Kwara Revenue Service (KWIRS) House in Ilorin, the State House announced in an official dispatch on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The high-profile commissioning ceremonies formed part of the state activities marking the historic turbaning of Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON, as the first Sardauna of Ilorin by the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, at the Emir’s Palace.

Okay News reports that in a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, the Presidency highlighted Shettima’s commendation of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administrative governance, noting that honoring public service sets an enduring example for future generations.

Addressing traditional rulers, federal lawmakers, state executives, and community elders at the palace durbar ground, the Vice President praised the continuity of service established by the AbdulRazaq family, recalling that the governor’s late father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq, SAN, OFR, made legal history as the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria and served as the first Mutawalle of Ilorin.

“His father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho AbdulRazaq, SAN, OFR, carried an Ilorin name into history as Northern Nigeria’s first lawyer,” Shettima stated. “Every path begins with someone willing to walk without familiar footprints. Through law and diplomacy, his story became part of Nigeria’s own. The branch may reach towards another horizon, yet it carries within itself the memory of the root. His father was the first Mutawalle of Ilorin, a title that remains in the family in celebration of their bond with the Emirate. Today, another chapter enters the family’s relationship with this palace.”

The Vice President observed that while a surname is inherited by birth, the moral and civic obligations tied to public leadership must be earned anew through dedication to the welfare of the people.

Reflecting on their partnership across the National Economic Council and inter-governmental coordination bodies, Shettima emphasized that public titles are ephemeral compared to durable policies that touch ordinary households.

“There is something sobering about celebrating a friend while both of you remain answerable to the demands of public office. Titles will eventually pass into the record of our lives. The human bonds formed along the way should endure beyond the appointments through which other people first came to know us,” Shettima affirmed, pointing out that a true federation thrives through patient, respectful dialogue among leaders who bear constitutional responsibility for citizens.

The Vice President commended the visible socio-economic achievements of the AbdulRazaq administration across Kwara State, citing expansive investments in basic school rehabilitation, subsidized healthcare access, and rural road networks that connect rural farmers directly to commercial consumer markets.

The dual ceremony attracted a distinguished assembly of national dignitaries, including the governors of Imo, Kebbi, Plateau, Ekiti, Ogun, Niger, Bayelsa, and Kaduna states.

Also in attendance were the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli; and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, alongside community leaders from across the federation.