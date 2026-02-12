Shettima Departs Abuja to Represent Tinubu at 2026 AU Summit in Ethiopia

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has left Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he will represent President Bola Tinubu at the 2026 African Union (AU) Summit.

The high-level gathering is themed “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.” Discussions at the summit will centre on strengthening Africa’s commitment to sustainable water resource management, expanding access to safe sanitation, and accelerating progress toward the long-term development blueprint outlined in Agenda 2063.

Okay News reports that while in Addis Ababa, the Vice President will participate in the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of AU Heads of State and Government and the 30th General Assembly, scheduled for February 14 and 15, 2026, under the auspices of the African Union.

Beyond the main sessions, Shettima is also expected to attend strategic side events and hold bilateral meetings with fellow African leaders as well as business executives. The engagements are aimed at deepening Nigeria’s diplomatic ties, boosting economic cooperation, and reinforcing strategic partnerships across the continent.