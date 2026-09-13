Shettima Meets PM Modi as Nigeria, India Agree to Boost Trade

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NEW DELHI, India – The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of India have resolved to expand bilateral trade across critical economic sectors following high-level bilateral talks concluded between Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, and Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13, 2026, the State House announced in an official communique.

The bilateral engagement, conducted on the sidelines of the ongoing 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in the Indian capital, focused on resetting trade ties and reviving commerce between both Commonwealth partners after annual bilateral trade volumes contracted from historical highs of $14 billion to approximately $9 billion in recent years.

Okay News reports that both delegations committed to instituting trade facilitation frameworks covering crude oil off-take, renewable energy infrastructure, defense technology, electric power distribution, human capacity building, healthcare manufacturing, and clean energy transition programs.

During the closed-door session, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for providing a secure and hospitable environment for the estimated 80,000 Indian nationals living and operating commercial enterprises across Nigeria.

Making a formal diplomatic case for structured energy trade, the Indian leader urged Nigeria to increase crude petroleum allocations to Indian state-owned and private refineries, emphasizing that expanding long-term crude purchase agreements would serve as the fastest catalyst to restore bilateral commercial exchange back toward the $14 billion benchmark.

Responding to the Indian proposal, Vice President Shettima, who is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the summit, assured the Indian Prime Minister that the administration will review the crude supply request while prioritizing foreign direct investments that deliver domestic industrial value.

Shettima emphasized that Nigeria is aggressively pursuing targeted capital inflows into domestic pharmaceutical production, localized defense manufacturing, creative industries, and digital technology ecosystems to generate quality employment for the country’s youthful population.

The Vice President affirmed that the economic priorities championed under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are engineered to transition Nigeria from an exporter of raw minerals to an industrialized economy through strategic technology transfers and joint-venture partnerships with global manufacturing leaders like India.

The bilateral summit concluded with both leaders directing their respective ministerial teams to establish working mechanisms to accelerate investment approvals and address non-tariff barriers, laying the groundwork for concrete commercial agreements in the coming months.