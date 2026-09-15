Shettima Returns to Abuja After BRICS Summit in India

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON, has returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, India, concluding a round of high-level diplomatic, trade, and economic engagements, the State House announced in an official communique on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The presidential delegation arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport following days of strategic negotiations aimed at advancing Nigeria’s sovereign commercial interests, attracting foreign direct investment, and expanding South-South bilateral partnerships across key economic sectors.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, the Presidency confirmed that the Vice President actively participated in the summit’s principal plenary sessions and conducted critical side meetings with global leaders.

A primary highlight of the diplomatic mission was a closed-door bilateral engagement with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, during which both governments established frameworks to rebuild bilateral trade toward its historical $15 billion peak, addressing long-term crude petroleum off-take, pharmaceutical manufacturing, defense industrial cooperation, power infrastructure, digital technology, financial technology, and clean renewable energy systems.

During his summit interventions, Vice President Shettima delivered President Tinubu’s keynote address calling for an urgent and comprehensive restructuring of global governance and international financial institutions to reflect contemporary economic realities and provide equitable representation for developing economies.

The Vice President marketed Nigeria’s ongoing macroeconomic and fiscal reforms to international investors, pitching the country as the premier gateway to Africa’s expanding single market under the operational framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Senator Shettima also held high-level discussions with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, where he reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to multilateralism, rules-based international trade, and the collective pursuit of a more inclusive global economic order.

Nigeria leveraged its status as an official BRICS partner country to deepen institutional engagement with member states and emerging economic powers, laying the groundwork for strategic collaboration in automated agriculture, artificial intelligence governance, national digital public infrastructure, local manufacturing, specialized healthcare delivery, and human capital development.

The Presidency affirmed that the administration will immediately initiate inter-ministerial follow-up mechanisms to translate the diplomatic commitments, bilateral understandings, and investment pledges secured during the New Delhi summit into measurable economic outcomes for the Nigerian people.