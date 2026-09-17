Shettima: Tinubu Forgave Opposing Northern Governors

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ILORIN, Nigeria — Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, stated that Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, forgave northern governors who opposed his presidential ambition in the 2023 election.

Okay News reports that Shettima spoke on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in Ilorin, Kwara State, at the turbaning of Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, as the Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Addressing political activities ahead of the 2027 elections, Shettima urged politicians to play politics without bitterness and reconcile after political contests.

“I call on all of us to unite in this political season and play politics without bitterness. The truth that sets us free is also the truth that people don’t want to hear,” Shettima said.

Recalling the 2023 presidential election, Shettima said Tinubu faced opposition from several northern governors but remained undeterred.

“You all know that we have 19 states in the North. Out of these, only six actually believed and supported Tinubu, but Tinubu refused to be deterred. He was able to cross the road,” Shettima said.

Shettima also recalled political sentiments suggesting that former Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, did not support Tinubu’s ambition, citing the slogan “Baba bayan sunshi” used by some political actors.

“After the 2023 election, President Tinubu hugged and forgave all other northern governors that did not support him. That is a mark of a good leader,” Shettima said.

Shettima urged politicians in Kwara State to put political differences behind them after elections and work together in the interest of the state.