Shettima to Address 81st UN General Assembly Session

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria will deliver its national statement at the UN General Assembly on the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2026, with Vice-President Kashim Shettima presenting on behalf of the country.

An updated provisional speakers’ schedule obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) places Nigeria fourth in the afternoon session of the General Debate on Sept. 24. Okay News reports that President Bola Tinubu on Sunday directed Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Shettima is scheduled to speak between 4pm and 4:30pm New York time, which corresponds to 9pm and 9:30pm WAT.

President Bola Tinubu was initially scheduled to be the eighth speaker on Wednesday morning after moving up from the 10th spot. UN protocol permits presidents to address the high-level General Debate prior to vice-presidents, prime ministers, and ministers.

The appearance marks the third consecutive year Shettima will deliver the national statement, having previously represented Tinubu at the 79th Session in 2024 and the 80th Session in 2025. Tinubu personally addressed the 78th Session of the General Assembly in September 2023.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President, said Shettima would deliver Nigeria’s national statement and outline the country’s positions on major international issues.

The Presidency stated that Shettima will head a delegation including Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal, cabinet ministers, and senior officials.

The 81st UN General Debate opens on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, and runs through Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, under the leadership of Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh, President of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly.