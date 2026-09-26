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NEW YORK, United States – Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, has called on the newly inaugurated executive management of the Economic Community of West African States Commission to place sub-regional solidarity, trade integration, and proactive diplomatic mediation at the core of its operational mandate, diplomatic correspondents monitored at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Saturday morning, September 26, 2026.

The Vice President delivered the charge during a high-level bilateral meeting on Friday with a statutory delegation of the sub-regional commission led by its new President, General Birame Diop (retd), on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Okay News reports that in an executive dispatch signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima stressed that building constructive bridges of friendship across divided borders remains imperative to reversing recent fractures within the West African community.

Specifically, the Vice President tasked the commission’s leadership with opening constructive institutional channels of dialogue with breakaway administrations under the Alliance of Sahel States—encompassing the Republic of Niger, the Republic of Mali, and Burkina Faso—to restore regional cohesion and preserve collective security pacts.

“Beyond your administrative duties, your leadership of the commission must make deliberate efforts to build bridges of friendship across the sub-region,” Shettima told the ECOWAS delegation. “ECOWAS should be at the forefront of our engagement with emerging blocs in the area such as Alliance of Sahel States. I urge ECOWAS under your leadership to champion the cause of regional integration and strengthen the bonds of unity and friendship among our people.”

Congratulating General Diop on his assumption of office, the Vice President observed that the new management took over at a defining juncture in West African history, requiring decisive leadership, strategic synergy, and mutual confidence between member states to overcome political instability and asymmetric terrorism.

He assured the new commission chief of Nigeria’s steadfast diplomatic, financial, and operational backing, noting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, remains deeply committed to advancing structural reforms across the community.

“My boss, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a man of honour and conviction who will always support efforts aimed at advancing the transformation of ECOWAS as a regional body, and the progress of the area in general,” Shettima affirmed, adding that Nigeria will continue providing the enabling leadership necessary to fulfill the economic vision conceived by the bloc’s founding architects.

The Vice President also called on the ECOWAS management to accelerate commercial partnerships and structure transparent private-sector capital mobilization to ensure the expeditious construction of the strategic 1,028-kilometer Lagos–Abidjan Highway corridor, describing the multimodal coastal transport artery as critical to catalyzing intra-community trade.

In his remarks, General Diop commended Nigeria for its historic sacrifices, peacekeeping contributions, and financial investments that have sustained ECOWAS through recurring institutional storms over five decades.

The ECOWAS Commission President noted that with mounting cross-border insurgencies and economic headwinds testing the sub-region, the commission relies heavily on Nigeria’s big-brother diplomatic weight to guide the community toward consensus and inclusive stability, urging all member countries to cooperate closely with Abuja.

The bilateral audience was attended by senior members of Nigeria’s official delegation, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim; alongside statutory commissioners and directors of the ECOWAS Commission.