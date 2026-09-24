Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

NEW YORK, United States – Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, has called on Nigerians residing in the United States to actively partner with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in accelerating the country’s economic modernization, declaring that ongoing fiscal reforms have stabilized the macroeconomy and pushed national foreign exchange reserves beyond $55 billion, the State House announced in an executive dispatch in New York on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

The Vice President delivered the appeal during an extensive interactive town hall hosted at Nigeria House in New York on Wednesday evening on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he is leading the Nigerian delegation to present the country’s national statement at the General Debate.

Okay News reports that in an official statement signed on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima emphasized that the federal government is prioritizing the deployment of diaspora intellect and capital across education, healthcare, industrial agriculture, and technology.

“Citizens of our country have the capacity and intellect to harness our nation’s potentials and take it to greater heights,” the Vice President remarked, describing the expertise of the diaspora community as the nation’s greatest resource of the future.

Highlighting the administration’s macroeconomic trajectory, Shettima noted that President Tinubu demonstrated political courage from inception by instituting structural adjustments necessary to avert fiscal insolvency without engaging in retrospective blame.

“When President Tinubu assumed office, he did not resort to trading blames and accusing his predecessor for the state of affairs of our nation,” Shettima stated. “Rather, he took decisions that only a leader of courage and conviction would take.”

The Vice President affirmed that the structural adjustments are yielding demonstrable macroeconomic dividends, pointing to the rebound of gross foreign reserves from a depleted $3.9 billion to more than $55 billion, coupled with a 4.45 percent economic expansion recorded in the last quarterly gross domestic product evaluation.

He explained that the sustained stability in the foreign exchange regime and the accumulation of external buffers provide solid guarantees protecting diaspora inward remittances and cross-border commercial investments.

“We are working day and night to reposition the Nigerian nation as investment confidence is returning to Nigeria, and the Dangote Refinery success story is a true manifestation in recent times,” Shettima said. “Be rest assured that beyond the negative stories that you hear and see in the social media, Nigeria is open for business. We have crossed the rubicon, and we are on the path of sustained growth.”

Shettima also detailed the expansion of social safety interventions, disclosing that through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, the federal government has disbursed ₦125 billion to over 1.29 million tertiary students nationwide to democratize access to higher education.

Addressing internal security challenges, the Vice President assured the audience that the federal government is continuously upgrading military hardware and intelligence architecture to contain security pressures, urging all citizens to remain steadfast in advancing civic cohesion.

“Whatever binds us together supercedes whatever divides us as a people,” he affirmed.

The diaspora engagement was attended by a broad delegation of state governors, including Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, and Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, alongside Senate Leader Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

Also present were federal cabinet members, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Dr. Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh; Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro; Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa; Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Chief Dele Alake; Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Bunkure; Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim; and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Kayode Are.