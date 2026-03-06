Shippers Get N197 Billion Back as NSC Cracks Down on Arbitrary Charges

Lagos, Nigeria – The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) says it recovered more than N197 billion (approximately $126 million) for shippers and port users in 2025 through regulatory interventions and dispute resolution efforts.

The recovery was disclosed on Thursday in Lagos in a statement issued by the council’s Public Relations Officer, Rebecca Adamu, quoting the Executive Secretary of the council, Pius Akutah.

Okay News reports that a total of 183 complaints were filed by port users across the four quarters of 2025, with the second quarter recording the highest recovery of over N175.8 billion following regulatory interventions. Akutah said the council resolved several complaints through its Alternative Dispute Resolution framework, with the majority lodged against shipping companies and their agents over arbitrary charges and container deposit refund disputes.

The first quarter recorded 41 complaints with recoveries of over N62.8 million and $15,964. The second quarter saw 40 complaints resolved, leading to over N175.8 billion recovered. The third quarter received 46 complaints with over N2.059 billion recovered, while the fourth quarter resolved 39 out of 56 complaints, recovering over N16.3 million and $39,779. Akutah urged stakeholders to report service infractions for regulatory action.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council, established in 1978 under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, was designated as the Port Economic Regulator in 2014, giving it authority to oversee tariffs, regulate service providers, and resolve disputes in the port sector. This shippers recovery reflects the council’s commitment to protecting importers and exporters involved in maritime trade and ensuring transparency in port operations.