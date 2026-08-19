Six Tourists, Pilot Killed in Helicopter Crash in Kenya

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

SAMBURU, Kenya – Six tourists and a pilot have been killed after a helicopter crashed at Mount Ololokwe in Kenya’s Samburu County, aviation officials said.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said the crash occurred at about 9:13am local time on Wednesday while the helicopter was conducting a scenic flight from a wildlife conservancy in Loisaba to Ewaso Nyiro.

Okay News reports that the nationalities of the passengers and pilot have not yet been confirmed.

The aircraft involved was a Eurocopter EC130 B4, according to the KCAA, which said it was coordinating the response to the accident.

The Kenya Red Cross said the crash site was not yet accessible, although drones were being used to assess the area.

Kenya’s Transport Ministry and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department are expected to lead investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Mount Ololokwe is located in Samburu County, a popular tourist destination known for its wildlife conservancies and mountainous scenery.

The crash is the latest in a series of fatal helicopter accidents in Kenya. In February, six people, including a member of parliament, were killed when a helicopter crashed in Nandi County.

In 2024, Kenya’s military chief, General Francis Ogolla, died alongside nine others when an army helicopter crashed in western Kenya. Two people survived that accident.

At least 10 soldiers were also killed in a helicopter crash near Nairobi in June 2021.