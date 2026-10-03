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SkyPro Internet advertises monthly home and business broadband plans in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, from ₦19,500 for up to 6Mbps to ₦60,000 for up to 100Mbps. Availability depends on the installation location, including the height and position of the outdoor equipment.

Okay News reports that the company’s current installation guide describes a fixed wireless connection: an outdoor receiver connects to an indoor Wi-Fi router. Its separate eSIM service supplies mobile data to compatible phones and is purchased separately.

Prices and published conditions checked on October 3, 2026. This guide is based on SkyPro’s website and service terms, rather than a hands-on speed test.

SkyPro Internet Plans and Prices

Plan Advertised Maximum Speed Monthly Price Data Lite Up to 6Mbps ₦19,500 Unlimited Basic Up to 10Mbps ₦22,500 Unlimited Standard Up to 20Mbps ₦27,500 Unlimited Deluxe Up to 50Mbps ₦37,500 Unlimited Premium Up to 100Mbps ₦60,000 Unlimited

The official pricing page describes these as monthly subscriptions. Confirm the exact validity shown for the selected plan before paying; a monthly label should not be treated as a confirmed 30-day period.

SkyPro’s terms say prices are in Nigerian naira and include applicable taxes unless stated otherwise. The monthly figures above should not be treated as the complete first payment because a one-time installation charge also applies.

Installation, Equipment and the First Payment

SkyPro’s account terms require customers to be at least 18 years old and to provide accurate registration details.

SkyPro says its installation fee includes the equipment, with no separate equipment charge. The public pricing page reviewed for this guide did not display one standard installation amount. Request a written total showing the subscription, installation and any site-specific work before payment.

The installation guide describes an outdoor receiver and an indoor router. It gives an expected installation period of one to three days. That is the company’s estimate, so confirm an appointment rather than assuming that payment guarantees a particular activation date.

Equipment supplied for use is not necessarily equipment sold to the customer. The service terms say loaned equipment remains SkyPro’s property and must be returned or paid for when service ends.

How to Check SkyPro Coverage in Abuja

Open the official SkyPro coverage checker. Enter the installation coordinates, or use the location option while at the intended premises if comfortable granting that permission. Enter the proposed antenna installation height. The form asks for metres. Have SkyPro confirm the building’s suitability, equipment position and installation charge before ordering.

The checker labels coverage as an estimate. SkyPro’s terms say a survey or installation visit confirms actual availability. A nearby customer’s connection therefore does not establish that another building can receive the same service.

For a price comparison with fixed fibre, the MTN FibreX guide covers a different access technology. Each provider still needs to confirm the specific installation address.

Is SkyPro Broadband Unlimited?

SkyPro advertises its broadband plans without data caps or throttling. This is the provider’s published description, not an independently measured performance result.

An unlimited data allowance does not make the advertised speed a guarantee. SkyPro says speeds are plan maximums and can be affected by equipment, wiring and network conditions.

Its fair-use terms also prohibit resale and operating a public hotspot without the company’s agreement. A business considering shared public access should obtain permission rather than assume an ordinary subscription allows it.

Choosing a Plan

Start with the activities that happen at the same time. Browsing on one device and several simultaneous video calls place different demands on a connection. Use the speed table to compare the price of additional capacity; do not treat a higher-priced plan as a cure for poor coverage or weak Wi-Fi inside the building.

Ask whether the quoted speed applies equally to uploads and downloads, particularly for video meetings, backups or sending large files. Separate upload figures were not shown in the public plan table reviewed.

Renewal, Moving and Cancellation

Under SkyPro’s published service terms, auto-renewal is enabled by default and takes payment from the customer’s wallet. It can be switched off in the app. Check that setting after activation if a one-off subscription is intended.

The company’s FAQ says subscription pausing is unavailable. It also says relocation attracts a fee, so obtain a new coverage check and a relocation quote before moving the equipment.

Customers can close their account through the Account tab. Before doing so, ask support about any unused subscription, the wallet balance and the return of loaned equipment. The terms place restrictions on wallet refunds; a general statement in the FAQ that refunds may be requested should not be read as an unconditional money-back guarantee.

Support and What to Confirm Before Paying

SkyPro provides live chat and calling through its app. Its website lists [email protected] and 02017004600 for contact. The service terms describe responses during business hours, so confirm how urgent faults are handled outside those hours.

Keep the written order and receipt. They should identify the plan, validity, full first payment, installation appointment and the equipment return conditions that apply to the connection.