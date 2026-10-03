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SkyPro Offers Travel eSIM Data for More Than 190 Countries

SkyPro’s travel eSIM is available through its iPhone and Android apps, with destination coverage and validity set by the selected package.

By Damilola A.
Published
View from an aircraft window showing a Southwest Airlines wing against a blue sky
An aircraft wing seen after take-off from Sacramento in a file photo, used to illustrate travel. Photo: Oblivion8000 / Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

SkyPro Internet Limited, a broadband provider based in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is offering travel eSIM data through its mobile app for destinations it says span more than 190 countries.

The company’s website presents the eSIM product as a new service alongside its fixed broadband business. It allows customers to buy a destination-specific data plan and install a digital SIM on a compatible phone without collecting a physical SIM card.

Okay News reports that SkyPro’s listings on the Apple App Store and Google Play both include eSIM purchases. The Google Play listing reviewed on October 3, 2026 showed an update date of September 18, 2026, although that does not establish the service’s launch date.

SkyPro says the app offers Nigeria data plans as well as travel packages. Customers choose their destination and pay through the app, where they can also view the data allowance and validity, install an eSIM using a QR code or supported one-tap process, and buy additional data.

The company says the eSIM can operate alongside an existing SIM. That allows a compatible dual-SIM phone to retain its usual line, but the travel product is advertised as mobile data. The public pages reviewed did not establish an included voice-call or text-message allowance.

Device compatibility is a condition of purchase. SkyPro’s terms say the phone must support eSIM and must not be carrier-locked. Customers can check their model through the company’s device-compatibility page before selecting a plan.

The same terms say eSIM purchases are non-refundable once provisioned. Coverage and speed abroad depend on the local mobile network, while the destination, data amount and validity are set out at purchase.

SkyPro’s public eSIM page did not display a destination-by-destination tariff table. The cost, covered countries and activation conditions therefore need to be checked against the specific package in the app before payment. A claim of availability in more than 190 countries does not mean every individual package covers all of them.

The eSIM is separate from SkyPro’s home and office broadband subscriptions in Abuja. Its official eSIM page links to the free iPhone and Android apps; the iPhone listing requires iOS 17.0 or later.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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