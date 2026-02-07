Skyway Aviation Delivers N14.2 Billion Profit As Passenger Handling Drives Growth

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading aviation support firms, reported a profit before tax of N14.28 billion for the year ended December 31, 2025, more than doubling its N6.48 billion profit in 2024.

Okay News reports that the company’s fourth‑quarter profit rose to N3.9 billion, up from N1.8 billion in Q4 2024, supported by higher revenue. Full‑year revenue climbed to N44.4 billion, with passenger handling services contributing N31.8 billion, making it the largest revenue stream. Cargo handling import operations added N10.4 billion, while exports contributed N2.1 billion.

Gross profit rose 55.6% to N25.47 billion, reflecting improved scale despite cost of sales reaching N18.9 billion. Administrative expenses increased to N11.2 billion, driven by higher employee benefits, rent, and electricity, but profitability remained strong. Other operating income of N381 million and finance income of N97.2 million further boosted results.

Profit after tax nearly doubled to N11.73 billion, while earnings per share rose to N8.67 from N3.57 in 2024. Total assets expanded 35.4% to N56.58 billion, supported by property, plant, equipment, and higher receivables. Cash balances grew to N5.70 billion, while retained earnings strengthened to N21.7 billion. Borrowings also increased to fund capital expenditure.

On the Nigerian Exchange, Skyway Aviation’s shares closed at N152.7 on February 6, 2026, posting a month‑to‑date gain of 18.74%. Year‑to‑date, the stock is up 72.64%, with over 13 million shares traded, reflecting investor confidence in the company’s fundamentals.