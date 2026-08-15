ABUJA, Nigeria — The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has launched the Building Resilient Young Nigerian Entrepreneurs (BRYNE) programme, targeting more than 100,000 young Nigerians every year with business training, mentorship, financing support and market opportunities.

The initiative was unveiled as part of the agency’s activities to mark International Youth Day 2026 and is designed to support young entrepreneurs at different stages, from early business ideas to established enterprises seeking expansion.

Okay News reports that BRYNE will combine enterprise training, incubation, mentorship, access to finance, market development and business advisory services through both physical and digital platforms.

Charles Odii, Director-General of SMEDAN, said the programme was created to bring different forms of entrepreneurship support into a more coordinated structure.

“Across the country, we meet young people with ideas, skills and businesses that can grow, but many still struggle to find the right support at the right time. BRYNE brings several of those opportunities together, from training and incubation to finance, markets and mentorship,” Odii said.

“We want more young Nigerians to have a fair chance to build businesses that can survive, grow and create jobs.”

The agency said BRYNE will operate in communities, tertiary institutions and online, allowing participants to access support regardless of location.

Under the incubation component, 600 young entrepreneurs are expected to receive structured support each year, with initial focus areas including fashion, woodwork and agriculture.

SMEDAN also plans to work with the Federal Ministry of Education to extend entrepreneurship support to tertiary institutions, where student business owners will be able to access workshops, mentoring, networking opportunities and platforms to showcase their products and services.

The agency said individual participating campuses could record as many as 3,000 beneficiaries.

A digital component known as BRYNE Digital Connect will provide entrepreneurship education and help young business owners reach customers and markets beyond their immediate communities.

SMEDAN also announced plans for a weekly startup hackathon expected to engage 5,000 young entrepreneurs.

From the hackathon series, 52 winners are expected to receive ₦250,000 each, approximately $181, in seed funding.

Bimpe Fawale, Deputy Director and Head of SMEDAN’s Women and Youth Unit, said the programme was structured around the different needs of young entrepreneurs.

“Some need help turning an idea into a business. Others already have businesses but need finance, mentorship, better market access or the right information to take the next step,” Fawale said.

“BRYNE is designed to meet young entrepreneurs at those different stages and connect them to practical support.”

The agency said beneficiaries will also be connected to opportunities covering business formalisation, funding, investment, exports, market access and business information.

SMEDAN said the programme is intended to help young Nigerians start sustainable businesses, strengthen existing enterprises and create employment.