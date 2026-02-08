Snoonu Honoured at Lusail University Partners Appreciation Ceremony in Qatar

Qatari technology company Snoonu has been recognised at the Lusail University Partners Appreciation Ceremony, an event organised to acknowledge organisations supporting the university’s academic programmes and skills development initiatives for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The ceremony brought together representatives of partner organisations that collaborate with Lusail University to advance education, innovation, and student capacity-building in Qatar.

Okay News reports that following the event, Khaled Aboushakrah, Government Projects Manager for Public Affairs at Snoonu, shared reflections on the recognition in a post on LinkedIn, describing the ceremony as an important moment for partners supporting the university’s mission.

“I was delighted to attend the Lusail University Partners Appreciation Ceremony, where companies and organizations supporting the university and its educational programs were recognized,” Aboushakrah wrote.

He added that Snoonu takes pride in its role within such partnerships, stating, “We at Snoonu are proud to be part of these strategic partnerships that foster education and innovation, and support the development of students’ skills and competencies.”

Aboushakrah further underscored the broader significance of collaboration between industry and academia, noting, “Initiatives like these highlight the importance of collaboration between the private sector and educational institutions in building a better future.”

Snoonu, a Qatar-based technology company that has grown from a local delivery platform into a wider digital services ecosystem, has increasingly positioned itself as a supporter of innovation, talent development, and knowledge-driven initiatives in the country.