Snoonu Unveils Robotics Arm as Qatar Backs Homegrown Push Into Physical AI

Qatar-based technology company Snoonu has taken a major step beyond digital commerce with the launch of a dedicated robotics division, positioning itself at the centre of the country’s drive into artificial intelligence-powered physical systems.

The initiative has received backing from Qatar’s Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), which announced its support during a press conference held on the sidelines of Web Summit Qatar 2026, attended by government officials, industry leaders and members of the technology ecosystem.

Okay News reports that the new project marks Snoonu’s most ambitious expansion since it was founded in 2019 as a local delivery platform.

Over the years, the company has grown into a broader ecosystem offering smart services, e-commerce and logistics solutions across Qatar.

Speaking at the event, QRDI Secretary-General Omar Ali Al Ansari described the collaboration as an example of how national companies can work with public innovation programmes to build advanced technological capabilities. He said the council is focused on supporting firms that demonstrate an innovation-led mindset and the ability to translate complex challenges into practical, scalable solutions.

According to Al Ansari, QRDI’s approach aligns with Qatar’s long-term ambition to build a knowledge-based economy, strengthen competitiveness and deliver sustainable outcomes across critical sectors.

He highlighted the council’s funding mechanisms, including the Technology Development Grant, which operates on a co-funding model with the private sector to help companies develop advanced technologies, assemble specialised teams and attract private investment.

From Snoonu’s perspective, the launch of Snoonu Robotics signals a strategic shift into what is known as physical AI, where artificial intelligence is embedded into real-world systems such as machines, vehicles and automated devices.

Founder and Chief Executive Hamad Mubarak Al Hajri said the new robotics arm represents a milestone in the company’s evolution, noting that Snoonu has moved far beyond its origins as a delivery app. He explained that the project will focus on developing drone-based systems and autonomous ground vehicles that can intelligently sense their environment and make real-time decisions.

The technology, he said, is designed to significantly improve delivery efficiency and logistics performance, while laying the groundwork for more advanced applications in mobility and smart supply chains. All systems under the project will be developed entirely within Qatar by national engineers and local technical talent, with institutional support from QRDI.

Al Hajri added that the robotics initiative is part of a long-term vision that anticipates a growing reliance on robotic delivery systems by 2035. He described the effort as a commitment to building an innovative and sustainable ecosystem capable of attracting investment and positioning Qatar as a global hub for robotics and artificial intelligence.

QRDI officials noted that projects such as Snoonu Robotics also contribute to broader national goals, including the creation of high-quality jobs, the attraction and retention of local talent, and stronger collaboration between industry, academia and research institutions.

The partnership underscores Qatar’s wider push to nurture homegrown technology champions and accelerate experimentation in advanced fields, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which places innovation, sustainability and human development at the core of the country’s future growth.