Sokoto Govt Disowns Viral Gift of Car, Shop to TikToker Rahama Sa’idu

The Sokoto State Government has denied any involvement in the recent donation of a car and shop to Kaduna-based TikToker, Rahama Sa’idu, following widespread reactions to a viral video of the gesture. The government clarified that Governor Ahmed Aliyu neither approved nor facilitated the gift.

According to an information made available to Okay News, the clarification was made in a statement by the Director General of Media and Publicity at Government House, Sokoto, Abubakar Bawa, who explained that the donation was a personal act by an individual identified as Sanin Jaman.

He said the gesture was carried out independently in appreciation of the TikToker’s support for the current administration and had no link to the state government.

The Sokoto government warned against using the governor’s name or office to make personal donations, stressing that meaningful support should align with its nine-point SMART agenda, especially in areas such as security, youth empowerment, healthcare, education, and assistance to displaced persons affected by banditry.