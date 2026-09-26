Soldiers Rescue 14 Kidnapped Victims in Katsina Operation

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KATSINA, NIGERIA — Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma rescued 14 kidnapped victims and arrested three terrorist logistics couriers during operational activities in Katsina State.

Media Information Officer Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja announced the development in a statement issued on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Okay News reports that troops of Sector 2 intercepted three suspects traveling on a motorcycle in Faskari Local Government Area on September 24, 2026.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects were conveying ₦2.7 million ($1,650 USD), suspected to be ransom money, alongside three mobile phones, for onward transfer to a terrorist kingpin through intermediaries within the area.

The suspects and the recovered items remain in military custody for further investigation.

On September 25, 2026, troops of Sector 2, acting on credible intelligence about the movement of terrorists in Faskari Local Government Area, established an ambush position and engaged the terrorists, forcing them to flee in disarray.

Exploitation of the area led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, 30 rounds of ammunition, and one motorcycle.

During a routine patrol on September 25, 2026, troops intercepted and rescued 14 kidnapped victims, comprising 12 males and two females, who had been abducted from Anguwan Miko and Tafoki villages in Faskari Local Government Area.

The terrorists abandoned the victims upon sighting the advancing troops, and military authorities subsequently handed them over to the Faskari Local Government authorities for further necessary action.

“The successes underscore the commitment of Operation Fansan Yamma to protecting the lives and property of citizens, rescuing persons held in terrorist captivity and denying terrorists and other criminal elements freedom of action across the Joint Operations Area,” Danja said.

“The Theatre Command commends the troops for their vigilance, courage and prompt response, and urges members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities,” Danja said.