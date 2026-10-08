Soludo Plans Aguleri–Umuoba Anam Probe, Pledges Palace Repairs

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Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has announced plans for a panel to investigate the Aguleri–Umuoba Anam boundary dispute in southeastern Nigeria and promised to repair buildings damaged in the recent violence.

Soludo announced the plans at a meeting with community representatives on October 7, 2026, according to a report by Anambra State’s Ministry of Information and Value Reformation.

Okay News reports that the meeting brought together representatives of Aguleri, Umueri and Umuoba Anam at Anambra State Lighthouse in Awka, the state capital.

The governor said anyone found culpable would face prosecution. He also pledged government assistance to rebuild and repair the palace of Aguleri’s traditional ruler and other damaged structures.

The proposed panel would examine the circumstances of the violence and recommend solutions. Soludo said a Supreme Court judgment on the boundary dispute would guide the process, alongside reconciliation efforts.

The ministry’s account, written by Ifeyinwa Ogwo, said Anambra East local government chairman Ifeanyi Chinweze attributed the latest rise in tensions to the erection of boundary signs.

An earlier ministry report, published on October 2, linked the renewed hostilities to a longstanding land dispute and said tensions escalated on October 1.

In that report, Anambra West local government chairman Edith Nkeiru Ndive urged residents to cooperate with security agencies and avoid provocative messages.

“Every life matters. No disagreement is worth the loss of a human life. Let us choose peace, restraint and dialogue,” Ndive said.