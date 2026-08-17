Soludo Congratulates Adeleke on Osun Re-Election

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AWKA, Nigeria – Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, congratulated Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, August 17, 2026, following his re-election victory in the governorship election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

In a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, on Monday, August 17, 2026, Okay News reports that Soludo said, “The Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has congratulated Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his successful re-election for a second term following last Saturday’s polls.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared Adeleke, candidate of the Accord Party, winner of the election after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, who scored 444,815 votes. Adeleke won in 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11 local government areas.

Aburime said in the statement, “The governor equally celebrated the people of Osun State, the voters who exercised their democratic right with peaceful conviction, as their participation reinforces the strength of our democracy and demonstrates the power of citizens to shape their collective future.” The statement added, “As Adeleke embarks on his renewed journey of leadership, Soludo posits that true governance thrives when leaders rise above partisan differences to act magnanimously and focus on shared goals of development.”

The statement further read, “So, all political actors in Osun State, including the triumphant ruling party, the opposition, and civil society, are urged to embrace peace and unity for collective progress.” It concluded, “Soludo wishes Governor Ademola Adeleke a successful tenure of his renewed mandate, guided by magnanimity, wisdom, and courage for greater development that will yield lasting benefits for the people of Osun State.